Covid update: 2 more ministers infected; plane crash testing; USA schools
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:32s - Published
From two more Union ministers testing positive, to hospital staff preventing a suicide bid by a patient - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

After Union Home minister Amit Shah and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MoS Heavy Industries Arjun Ram Meghwal, and MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary have tested positive for Covid infection.

In Kolkata, hospital staff were able to stop a patient from jumping out after breaking a window pane with an oxygen cylinder.

The Central government has asked state administrations to step up testing of grocery shop staff, and vegetable and fruit vendors, as they can potentially spread the virus to a large number of people.

The southern state of Tamil Nadu has decided to reopen places of worship with some limitations from August 10.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh saw a massive jump in new cases with over 10,000 infections being reported on Saturday.

India's total case tally has crossed the 20.88 lakh mark with over 42,500 deaths so far.

While India has 6.19 lakh active cases, over 14.27 lakh patients have been discharged so far.

In international news, some states in the United States of America have allowed schools to reopen even as the US remains the worst Covid-hit nation so far.

The US has had over 48 lakh cases, while the second worst-hit country, Brazil is at 29 lakh cases.

Watch the full video for more updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

250 students and staff quarantined in Georgia school district after one week of school

 After one week of school, more than 250 students at staff in Cherokee County, Georgia, must quarantine due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
Thousands of NHS workers have taken to the streets across the UK to demandbetter wages for staff left “on their knees” by the coronavirus pandemic. InLondon, health workers who have missed out on a public sector pay rise fellsilent for two minutes as a mark of respect for colleagues who have lost theirlives fighting Covid-19. One of dozens of marches planned around the countryfor Saturday, participants in the capital – many in scrubs – were wearingmasks and tried to constantly maintain a social distance from one another.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi on Saturday. He said that like the Quit India Movement, which was launched under the leadership of MK Gandhi on August 8, 1942, the Swachhata Kendra's inauguration symbolises the ongoing cleanliness drive, or 'Filth, Quit India' movement. Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said that many habits of hygiene propagated under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan were helping the country in its fight against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. The PM also took a dig at the Opposition, asking his audience to imagine what the situation would've been if Covid-19 had struck before 2014, when open defecation was prevalent. India has reported over 20 lakh Covid cases so far, making it the third worst-hit country in the world. However, with over 42,500 deaths so far, India has among the lowest Covid mortality rates, coupled with a high recovery rate. Watch the full video for more.

A Memphis woman, barely recovering from COVID-19, was evicted from her home

 Leslie Nelson's eviction was spurred by medical debt that was not her own, but rather attached to the house passed down to her, she said.
 
From another minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet testing positive for infection, to the progress report of India's indigenously-developed vaccine candidates - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, and steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, tested positive days after Union Home minister Amit Shah confirmed his positive diagnosis. Meanwhile, other members of the Union cabinet, like Ravi Shankar Prasad and Babul Supriyo, are quarantining themselves as a precaution. On the medical front, India's two vaccine candidates have completed phase 1 of human clinical trials. The vaccines have been developed by Bharat Biotech, ICMR and Zydus Cadila. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to allow all places of worship to reopen from August 16. Earlier, the authorities had decided to cancel the annual Amarnath Yatra due to the Covid pandemic. In economic news, the International Monetary Fund has said that Covid might exacerbate the narrowing of global current account imbalances which was happening due to trade slowdown in 2019. Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan also involved in horse-trading, claims Ashok Gehlot

 Urging PM Narendra Modi once again to restrain BJP from trying to topple an elected government, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused Union ministers..
Over 18 people were killed, 123 were injured in a plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Pilot Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe was one of the pilots who died. Helplines to assist in providing information about passengers were issued. Airport Control Room - 0483 2719493, Malappuram Collectorate - 0483 2736320, Kozhikode Collectorate - 0495 2376901. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about the incident and expressed their pain. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rushed Fire and Police Force at Kozhikode airport. PM Modi spoke to Kerala CM over the phone regarding the crash. Home Minister ordered National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rush at the airport. The plane, with 190 onboard from Dubai, split into two while trying to land. The aircraft overshot the Karipur’s table top runway. Watch the video for more details.

Amit Shah condoles deaths in Kerala landslide, says rescue teams to provide all assistance

 "Condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their lives in Rajamalai, Idukki (Kerala) due to landslide. Have spoken to DG NDRF, their team has..
Eight people were killed after a blaze in the wee hours at a private hospital in Ahmedabad. The victims, which include five men and three women, were being treated at the ICU ward of the COVID-19 designated Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area. Fire reportedly broke out around 3.30 am on the fourth floor of the four-storey hospital. Around 40 other COVID-19 patients who were admitted at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city. Shrey Hospital is among the around 60 private hospitals designated as COVID-19 hospitals by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident led by the additional Chief Secretary of the state and a report has to be submitted within 3 days. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) has been announced to the kin of those who died while Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured in the incident. Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted to express his condolences. Watch the full video for all the details.

Kolkata Kolkata Formally Calcutta, capital city of West Bengal, India

West Bengal: CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim tests positive for COVID-19

 The senior leader of the Marxist party has been admitted to a private hospital on Kolkata's Eastern Metropolitan Bypass
West Bengal Lockdown: Complete list of COVID-19 containment zones in Kolkata, Howrah

 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced that bi-weekly complete lockdown in the state will be on August 2, 5, 8, 9, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29,..
Foreign, Indian currency notes worth over 91 lakh seized in UP's Chandauli [Video]

Foreign, Indian currency notes worth over 91 lakh seized in UP's Chandauli

Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a man with currency notes in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli. The seized notes are of Indian foreign currencies and worth Rs 92,34,724 lakh. The accused person was carrying the currency from Gorakhpur to Kolkata.

Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh State in southern India

India on August 08 witnessed single-day spike of 61,537 and 933 deaths. Maharashtra continues to lead caseload as the state reported 12,822 cases in a day. Positive cases tally in Maharashtra now stands at 5,03,084. Toll in the state mounted to 17,367. Trajectory of Andhra Pradesh continues upwards with 10,000 cases daily.

As trajectory of COVID-19 cases continues to surge, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are recording over 10,000 cases daily. Andhra Pradesh has reported 2,06,960 cases so far. With 10,483 new cases, total tally of Maharashtra stood at 4,90,262. Total cases in India surpassed 20-lakh mark on August 7. 2,27,88,393 samples have been tested so far, according to ICMR.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting over COVID-19 situation in the state on August 07. Several state officials were also present in the meeting. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state are 1,96,789 including 1,12,870 recoveries, 82,166 active cases while 1,753 deaths have been reported so far.

India’s Covid tally in August highest in world so far

 India reported 3,28,903 new coronavirus cases in the first six days of August. India’s daily Covid cases have been the highest in the world on four of the six..
IndiaTimes

Jaishankar discusses Covid-19 challenges with Pompeo, foreign ministers of Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Israel

 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with his counterparts from US, Australia, Israel, Brazil and South Korea and discussed challenges..
Arsenal close to signing Chelsea's Willian - media reports [Video]

Arsenal close to signing Chelsea's Willian - media reports

Brazil international Willian is close to moving across London from Chelsea to Arsenal on a three-year deal according to the British media.

COVID-19 crisis crippling South America's largest economy [Video]

COVID-19 crisis crippling South America's largest economy

Brazil is facing its highest unemployment rate in three years.

From another Ayodhya priest testing positive days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, to the government issuing guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga centres ahead of their reopening from August 5 - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The World Health Organisation has reportedly completed the groundwork in China for an investigation into the origin of the virus which causes the Covid-19 illness. WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also warned the world that although there is hope of development of an effective vaccine, there is also the possibility that we might never have a 'silver bullet' against the disease. Meanwhile, South Korean envoy to India, Shin Bong-kil, said that India has always been important when it comes to vaccines and the country also has a strong pharmaceutical industry. A controversy has broken out over the admission of Union Home minister Amit Shah to a private hospital in Gurugram after he tested positive for Covid infection. Congress' Shashi Tharoor said that patronage of the powerful is important to maintain public faith in government institutions. India also crossed a milestone in its fight against the virus. The country passed the landmark of 2 crore total tests on August 2. Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since the lockdown began - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India's total case tally has crossed the 16.95 lakh-mark, with over 36,500 deaths so far. The national capital has kickstarted its second round of serological survey, aimed at gauging the extent of the virus' spread. The first survey had suggested that almost a quarter of Delhi's population had been exposed to the Covid-causing virus. Meanwhile, the Assam government is planning to reopen schools, colleges and other education institutions by September 1. However, the final decision would be taken by the Union government, said Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In international news, the United States of America is still struggling to get on top of the virus wave, even as expert Anthony Fauci expressed 'cautious optimism' about a vaccine being available by the end of the year. Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

