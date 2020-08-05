Lebanon PM to introduce bill proposing early elections
Lebanon’s prime minister says he will introduce a draft bill proposing earlyelections for the crisis-stricken country, as police clashed withdemonstrators in Beirut following the explosion that devastated large parts ofthe city and killed more than 150 people.
In a televised speech, primeminister Hassan Diab called on all political parties to put theirdisagreements aside and work together.
He said he is ready to stay in the postfor two months to allow for politicians to work together on implementingstructural reforms.
Lebanon's Prime Minister has told ITV News the people of Beirut have a "right" to be furious after the huge explosion which killed dozens and injured many thousands more. In his first interview since the deadly blast on Tuesday, Hassan Diab said people also had a right to be angry with politicians for what he called three decades of corruption in the country.
Dominic Raab said Lebanon’s prime minister Hassan Diab told him there would bea full investigation into the devastating explosion in Beirut. A “full,thorough and rigorous” investigation has been promised into the cause of theblast which ripped through Lebanon’s capital as the UK offered medical andsearch and rescue experts to help deal with the aftermath.
Lebanon's Beirut reels from a huge blast that killed at least 100. The powerful explosion also wounded more than 4,000 people. The blast was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut. Intensity of the blast threw victims into the sea where rescue teams tried to recover bodies. Many of those killed were port and custom employees and people working in the area. Victims also included people who were driving through during the Tuesday evening rush hour. People gathered at the cordon to Beirut port seeking information on missing relatives. Officials said that the death toll was expected to rise. The blast took place at a port's warehouses that stored highly explosive material. Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years without safety measures. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab pledged to take action against those responsible. French President Emmanuel Macron said he would fly to the shattered Lebanese capital. Other countries have also been sending emergency aid, search and rescue teams. Initial probe has indicated years of inaction and negligence over storage of explosive material. However, it's still unclear what caused the blast, which appeared to have been triggered by a fire.
Aerial footage shows the devastating impact of a massive explosion that killed at least 100 people in Lebanon’s capital Beirut.
Officials said the huge blast, caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, also injured more than 4,000.
It has emerged that the chemical was stored unsafely in a warehouse near the city’s port, where the explosion occurred.
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has said that “those responsible will pay the price for this disaster.”
Authorities are still struggling to establish the full scale of the damage, as rescue efforts continue.
The blast at the port in Beirut, Lebanon, killed at least 154 people and injured 5,000 this week. And according to Lebanese basketballer Fadi El Khatib, what the world sees on TV don't come close to showing Beirut's terrible reality. It's doomed. It's ruined. It's damaged. It's broken. Every single house in Beirut. Fadi El Khatib Interview with CNN Sport The powerful blast has been linked to a massive shipment of ammonium nitrate.