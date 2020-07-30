Global  
 

Juventus appoint Pirlo as new manager
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:54s - Published
Juventus appoint Pirlo as new manager
Juventus names their former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as club's new coach.
Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit [Video]

Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit

Serie A club Juventus sack coach Maurizio Sarri after one season in charge, following the team's elimination from the Champions League.

Juventus appoint Andrea Pirlo to replace Maurizio Sarri

 Juventus hire Andrea Pirlo as manager to replace the sacked Maurizio Sarri only a week after appointing the former midfielder as Under-23 boss.
Pirlo returns to Juventus as Under-23 manager

 Juventus appoint legendary former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as their new Under-23 manager.
