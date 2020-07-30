Juventus appoint Pirlo as new manager

Juventus names their former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as club's new coach.

Juventus hire Andrea Pirlo as manager to replace the sacked Maurizio Sarri only a week after appointing the former midfielder as Under-23 boss.

Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit Serie A club Juventus sack coach Maurizio Sarri after one season in charge, following the team's elimination from the Champions League.

