Juventus appoint Pirlo as new manager

Juventus F.C. Association football club from Turin, Italy
Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit
Juventus appoint Andrea Pirlo to replace Maurizio SarriJuventus hire Andrea Pirlo as manager to replace the sacked Maurizio Sarri only a week after appointing the former midfielder as Under-23 boss.
Andrea Pirlo Italian football player and manager
Pirlo returns to Juventus as Under-23 managerJuventus appoint legendary former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as their new Under-23 manager.
