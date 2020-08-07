Global  
 

Exodus Follows Revelation? Jerry Falwell Jr. To Take 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence'

Exodus Follows Revelation? Jerry Falwell Jr. To Take 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence'

Exodus Follows Revelation? Jerry Falwell Jr. To Take 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence'

Liberty University officials say Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking an 'indefinite leave of absence from his roles' as president and chancellor.

The son of the late Jerry Falwell, Falwell Jr. is a top evangelical Christian personality in the US, and a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump.

According to HuffPost, Falwell shared ― and then deleted ― a photo on Instagram in which his pants were unbuttoned and unzipped.


Liberty University names acting president after Falwell placed on indefinite leave

Liberty University in Virginia announced Monday that its board had chosen Jerry Prevo to serve as...
Jerry Falwell Jr. Taking ‘Indefinite Leave of Absence’ from Liberty University

*Jerry Falwell Jr.* is taking what's being described as an indefinite leave of absence from his...
Evangelical college president Jerry Falwell Jr leaves after photo with pants undone

Evangelical college president Jerry Falwell Jr leaves after photo with pants undone Jerry Falwell Jr took an indefinite leave of absence on Friday (US time) as the leader of Liberty...
Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Leave From Liberty University Might Be Temporary [Video]

Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Leave From Liberty University Might Be Temporary

Jerry Falwell Jr. has taken a temporary leave of absence from his position as head of Liberty University. Falwell apologized after posting a vacation photo that showed him with his pants unzipped and..

