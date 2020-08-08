Exodus Follows Revelation? Jerry Falwell Jr. To Take 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence'

Liberty University officials say Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking an 'indefinite leave of absence from his roles' as president and chancellor.

The son of the late Jerry Falwell, Falwell Jr. is a top evangelical Christian personality in the US, and a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump.

According to HuffPost, Falwell shared ― and then deleted ― a photo on Instagram in which his pants were unbuttoned and unzipped.

Falwell has faced pressure this week to resign over the photo, which he defended as having been taken 'in good fun.'

Last year, several current and former Liberty University employees disclosed multiple instances of questionable behavior by the school president.

Such behavior included his penchant for graphically discussing his sex life with staffers and fostering a toxic, fear-based workplace.