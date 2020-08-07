Global  
 

Judge Rules E. Jean Carroll Can Get Trump's DNA As Part Of Defamation Lawsuit

President Donald Trump won't be able to delay proceedings in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E.

Jean Carroll.

The move by a New York state Supreme Court judge on Thursday allows the longtime magazine columnist E.

Jean Carroll to pursue his DNA sample.

The DNA sample is needed as part of an effort to prove claims he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.

Carroll alleged in a lawsuit filed last fall that Trump assaulted her in a dressing room at the luxury Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman.

CNN reports there is male genetic material on the black Donna Karan dress Carroll says she wore during the alleged encounter at Bergdorf's.

Trump has denied the allegation, calling it 'totally false' and saying he 'never met this person in my life.'

