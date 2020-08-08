Kashmiri student develops COVID-19 tracker

A student in Kashmir, Haider Ali Punjabi developed a web page on COVID-19 for the state to spread the updated information on coronavirus pandemic.

It provides crucial information about the infection and its spread in the Valley along with geographical location.

Haider Ali Punjabi and his friends created covidkashmir.org on the lines of covidindia.org and other informative websites on coronavirus.

"Barely minutes after the idea came up; we started working on the project.

We decided to make a full-fledged website that will provide adequate information to the people.

District-wise break down of COVID-19 cases, map, and the daily updates on coronavirus cases were the main features of the tracker," says Haider Ali Punjabi.

However, he is facing some troubles due to internet speed.

Haider Ali Punjabi is a student of (MCA) Master of Computer Science, Haider said he relies on the information provided by the official sources and no data is picked up from secondary sources like news portals or newspapers.

Apart from the coronavirus cases, the website also provides detailed information about doctors, their contact numbers; helpline numbers established by government and has dedicated sections of frequently asked questions and myth busters.