No Check For You! CNN's Poppy Harlow Claps Back At Trump's Top Economic Adviser

Larry Kudlow is against Americans getting any further weekly payments of $600 as supplemental unemployment benefits.

CNN reports the top economic adviser to President Donald Trump reasons, if you get paid more to stay at home than go to work, why would you go to work?

I think it is a disincentive to go back to work.

We think we can create a much better balance to provide incentives to come back to work.

Larry Kudlow Economic Adviser, Trump Administration In an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow, Kudlow cited a recent University of Chicago study as evidence backing the claim.

The study found two-thirds of people receiving benefits are making more money on unemployment than they were when they were working.

But Harlow pushed back, saying she'd spoken to the authors who said the checks were by no means keeping people at home.

Furthermore, Harlow added, the ongoing pandemic puts many people at greater risk if they return to the workplace.

Larry, it's not safe!

It's not safe for a number of people to go back to work!

Poppy Harlow CNN Journalist