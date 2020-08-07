Small Axe Trailer

Small Axe First Look Trailer - Plot synopsis: Fifty years ago, on 9 August 1970, 150 protesters marched against police harassment in Notting Hill.

This is the true story of the Mangrove 9, a group of Black activists who were arrested for leading the protest and who changed British history by taking a stand against racial discrimination... Based on a true story, SMALL AXE celebrates little known stories of Black pride and resilience, like the Mangrove March.

Learn more about what happens when even ordinary people stand up to police brutality and racial injustice to achieve something transformative with Academy Award winner Steve McQueen's latest.

Directed by Steve McQueen starring Letitia Wright, Shaun Parkes, John Boyega, Malachi Kirby, Rochenda Sandall, Alex Jennings, Jack Lowden, Micheal Ward, Amarah-Jae St.

Aubyn release date Fall 2020 (on Amazon Prime Video, U.S. and on BBC ONE, U.K.)