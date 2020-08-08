supporting beirut

Global  
 

Video Credit: WKTV
Is doing what they can to help those in beirut.

Zeina's on varick street is donating 50 percent of their restaurant sales from today- to the lebanese red cross who provides aid to the victims of the explosion.

Eariler this week, owner albert zeina spoke to us about a family member he lost in that explosion.

He says he was more than happy to step up and help a culture he knows so well.

Zeina says:"we are all one big family over there so if one person gets hurt we all get hurt.

Because we're all one family.

They're homeless so it would really mean alot to try and help somebody."

" if you want to donate, and enjoy some really good lebanese food...this benefit is going on until 8 tonight.

