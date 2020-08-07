17 killed in Air India flight; plane split in half

Air India Express crash: Investigators find black box data



Friday’s flight was chartered by the Indian government to repatriate workers stranded by the pandemic for months. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27 Published 4 hours ago

More than a dozen killed in 'devastating' India plane crash



Officials say 18 people killed and many injured after Air India Express flight skids off runway in city of Kozhikode. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:34 Published 6 hours ago