But it's a dry heat, right?

SUMMER... AT LEAST THATS WHATI WOULD DO WE CONTINUE OURSTREAK OF HOT AND NOT VERY FUNWEATHER.

THAT IS UNLESS YOUGET UP NICE AND EARLY... ORHAVE A POOL TO GO TO.

MTLEMMON IS OPEN... DON'T HIKETHE TRAILS YOU'LL GET ATICKET... BUT MAYBE VISIT THERESTAURANTS AND TAKE A STROLLAROUND TOWN TO GET AWAY FROMTHE HEAT.

HEY AT LEAST ITS ADRY HEAT.

IN FACT BY EVERYMEASURE IT IS DRIER AND HOTTERTHAN NORMAL IN OUR AREA... WEDO HAVE SOME SCATTEREDACTIVITY TO THE EAST OF TUCSONSATELLITE AND RADAR SHOW THIS.OTHER THAN THAT WE ARE UNDERHIGH PRESSURE WHICH WILL HOLDTHESE HOT TEMPERATURES INPLACE.

MODELS SHOW WE GET SOMERELIEF WITH HIGH PRESSUREEVENTUALLY EASING OFF IN THELONG RANGE FORECAST... BUT WESHALL SEE.

7 DAY FORECASTSHOWS FAIRLY CONSISTENTPATTERN WITH DRY CONDITIONSEXPECTED IN TUCSON... SOMEAFTERNOON STORMS SOUTH ANDEAST AND 105 TO 107 DEGREESEACH DAY.DECADES OF HISTORY FOR SANMANUEL HIGH SCHOOL GRADS --THROWN IN THE TRASH -- BYDISTRICT OFFICIALS.

TROPHIESAND AWARDS SPANNING 60 YEARS-- FOUND IN A DUMPSTER ONMONDAY.

THE DISTRICT SAYS --IT WAS A MISUNDERSTANDING .BUT NEIGHBORS ARE MAD.

HERE'SINVESTIGATIVE REPORTERSHAWNDREA THOMAS WITH THEDECA