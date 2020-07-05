Kozhikode plane crash: Air India Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar

Air India Express employees paid tribute to Akhilesh Kumar in Delhi.

Akhilesh lost his life with 17 others in Kozhikode plane crash on August 07.

The body of the deceased was brought to Delhi from Kochi.

About 200 Air India Express employees paid tribute to the fallen co-pilot.

An Air India Express plane crashed in Kerala after skidding off the runway and breaking into two while landing at Kozhikode Calicut International Airport.Akhilesh Kumar's Brother-in-law, Vijay said, "Our last conversation with him was a video call on the day of Rakshabandhan because Rakhi could not reach him, his flight was going to come on the August15-16, after that he could meet us." Akhilesh Kumar's mortal remains will be taken to his native place in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.