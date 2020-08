Drive-through school supply event in Las Vegas Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:38s - Published 2 minutes ago Drive-through school supply event in Las Vegas Free backpacks and school supplies were distributed to school-age children in kindergarten through grade 5 today at an event hosted by Las Vegas City Councilwomen Olvia Diaz. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TODAY, A DRIVE THROUGH BACK TOSCHOOL EVENT FOR THE WHOLEFAMILY.IT WAS AT GARY REESE FREEDOMPARK.THE EVENT WAS ORGANIZED BYCOUNCILWOMAN OLIVIA DIAZ.SHE REPRESENTS WARD THREE INTHE LAS VEGAS CITY COUNCIL.WE'RE JUST HOPING THAT WE CANHELP SATIATE SOME OF THE NEEDTHAT SOME OF THE PARENTS MIGHTBE GOING THROUGH IN LIGHT OFCOVID-19 AND MAYBE NOT HAVINGTHE RESOURCES THAT A FAMILYUSUALLY HAS.VOLUNTEERS GAVE OUT BACKPACKS,NOTEBOOKS, PENCILS, AND OTHERSUPPLIES.PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE'STAKING THINGS INTO HIS OWN





