Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kerala plane crash | 'Precise cause...': Minister says black boxes hold key
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:07s - Published
Kerala plane crash | 'Precise cause...': Minister says black boxes hold key

Kerala plane crash | 'Precise cause...': Minister says black boxes hold key

A day after shocking plane crash in Kerala, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid a visit.

Hardeep Puri visited the spot of the plane crash in Kozhikode and said that the black boxes have been retrieved and will help find cause.

Puri also tweeted against 'speculative observations' on the tragedy.

An Air India Express plane overshot the runway on August 7.

The plane fell into a valley where it split into two pieces.

At least 18 people, including the pilots, were killed.

There were 190 people aboard the aircraft.

It was bringing back Indians stranded in Dubai due to Covid-19.

"We visited site of crash; two black boxes found.

Cause of tragedy will be known by analysing black boxes.

Hearts have gone out to those who lost their lives.

On behalf of ministry, Air India, we announced interim relief.

Rs 10 lakh for kin of deceased, Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hardeep Singh Puri Hardeep Singh Puri Indian diplomat

Airport safe, don’t jump to conclusions: Hardeep Puri

 Responding to fears expressed over Calicut Airport and the controversy over whether this airfield is suited for wide-body operations, aviation minister H S Puri..
IndiaTimes

Safety issues raised about Calicut Airport were addressed, says Hardeep Puri

 Responding to fears expressed over Calicut Airport and the controversy over whether this airfield is suited for wide body operations, aviation minister H S Puri..
IndiaTimes

Vande Bharat Mission will continue: Civil aviation ministry

 The Air India Express flight, which was part of the Vande Bharat Mission, had crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport yesterday leading to death of 18 persons..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Eyewitness recounts Air India Express plane crash at Kozhikode airport [Video]

Watch: Eyewitness recounts Air India Express plane crash at Kozhikode airport

A CISF assistant sub inspector narrated the horrific Kozhikode plane crash. ASI Ajeet Singh is an eyewitness of the Air India Express flight crash. "I was on duty last evening when the incident happened. Around 7:30 pm, I went for a third round. I saw an AI Express flight falling down towards parameter road. I immediately informed the control room. By the time I informed control room, the aircraft had already crashed. Soon, rescue members reached the accident spot. We opened Gate no. 8 and let 25-30 volunteers in along with a JCB. We CISF personnel joined the rescue operation. Ambulance reached Gate no. 8 and rushed victims to hospitals," said CISF ASI, Ajeet Singh. Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited crash site and took stock of the status and implementation of relief measures. He said, "18 people including 2 pilots have died. It's very unfortunate. 127 injured are in hospital, rest have been discharged. This was a Vande Bharat flight with 190 passengers onboard. Weather conditions were unfavourable." Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan visited Kozhikode Medical College and met injured passengers who are admitted there. Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday. The flight fell into a valley, 35 feet below, while landing in heavy rains and broke into two.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:51Published

Kerala Kerala State in southern India

Kozhikode plane crash: Air India Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar [Video]

Kozhikode plane crash: Air India Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar

Air India Express employees paid tribute to Akhilesh Kumar in Delhi. Akhilesh lost his life with 17 others in Kozhikode plane crash on August 07. The body of the deceased was brought to Delhi from Kochi. About 200 Air India Express employees paid tribute to the fallen co-pilot. An Air India Express plane crashed in Kerala after skidding off the runway and breaking into two while landing at Kozhikode Calicut International Airport.Akhilesh Kumar's Brother-in-law, Vijay said, "Our last conversation with him was a video call on the day of Rakshabandhan because Rakhi could not reach him, his flight was going to come on the August15-16, after that he could meet us." Akhilesh Kumar's mortal remains will be taken to his native place in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

Landslips, floods took 900+ lives in 16 states this season

 Floods and landslides have caused widespread devastation across the country with more than 900 deaths reported so far by 16 states this monsoon season. On..
IndiaTimes
Kerala landslide: Death toll mounts to 26, 39 missing, informs NDRF DG [Video]

Kerala landslide: Death toll mounts to 26, 39 missing, informs NDRF DG

The death toll climbed to 26 in massive landslide that occurred in Kerala's Idukki district, informed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Directorate General, SN Pradhan. "With 9 more bodies recovered from the mound of debris and slush on Saturday (August 08), the casualties in the landslide at a tea estate near Rajamala in Idukki district in Kerala went up to 26 even as rescue personnel, braving inclement weather, continued their search for 39 missing people," SN Pradhan to ANI. The search and rescue operation still is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

Air India Flag-carrier airline of India

Kerala Plane Crash: Air India puts up 'black' logo to mourn Kozhikode tragedy, express solidarity with victims

 Air India turned its logo 'black' on social media, to mourn Kozhikode tragedy and express solidarity with the victims of Kerala plane crash. Air India's official..
DNA

Kerala Plane Crash: Air India flight's black box recovered from Kozhikode crash site; probe underway

 Digital Flight Data Recorder & Cockpit Voice Recorder of the ill-fated aircraft have been retrieved. AAIB is conducting investigations.
DNA

Kerala plane crash: 'Black boxes' from Air India jet found

 The Air India plane skidded off the runway and broke apart during bad weather in Kerala state.
BBC News
Wife of co-pilot, killed in Kozhikode plane crash, to deliver child soon: Deceased's cousin [Video]

Wife of co-pilot, killed in Kozhikode plane crash, to deliver child soon: Deceased's cousin

Basudev, cousin of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in the air crash incident at Kozhikode on August 07 expressed sadness and informed pilot's wife is expecting to deliver their child in next few days. "He was a very humble, polite, and well-behaved person. His wife is expecting to deliver their child in the next 15-17 days. He joined Air India in 2017 and had come home last, before lockdown," his cousin said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:21Published

Kozhikode Kozhikode Metropolis in Kerala, India

The descent into tragedy at Calicut
IndiaTimes

Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently

 KOCHI, India — The plane swayed violently as it approached a hilltop runway soaked by monsoon rain, and moments later the special return flight for Indians..
WorldNews

Air India Express Air India Express Low-cost subsidiary of Air India

What caused the crash? Black box retrieved, probe begins

 The civil aviation ministry’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) retrieved on Saturday the digital flight data recorder (DFDR), known as a black..
IndiaTimes
Air India Express crash: Investigators find black box data [Video]

Air India Express crash: Investigators find black box data

Friday’s flight was chartered by the Indian government to repatriate workers stranded by the pandemic for months.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:27Published

Dubai Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates

The 2 other 'dangerous airfields' in India: Capt Ranganathan on Kerala crash [Video]

The 2 other 'dangerous airfields' in India: Capt Ranganathan on Kerala crash

A day after the deadly plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, an aviation safety consultant, warns that other airports in India may see similar mishaps. Speaking to Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad, he said that Patna and Jammu are also 'dangerous airfields' and continue to operate despite flagging of safety issues. He also explained how 'tabletop' airfields, i.e. those which are constructed by flattening a hill, can be unsafe, mainly due to lack of extra space for airplanes in case of an emergency. Capt Ranganathan also explained why the Air India Express plane in Kozhikode didn't catch fire but broke in half, thereby preventing a higher casualty count. If the plane's wings had gotten damaged and fuel had spilt, then the chances of a fire breaking out would've been higher, he said. On August 7, at least 18 people died, including the two pilots, of a passenger plane which tried to land in Kozhikode amid inclement weather. It overshot the runway and fell into a valley. It was a part of the government's Vande Bharat mission, ferrying home Indians who were stranded in Dubai amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The tragedy occurred 10 years after a similar mishap in Mangalore. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:20Published

Survivors of Kozhikode air crash yet to recover from shock

 Several injured passengers of the ill-fated Air India Express flight from Dubai which overshot the runway and crashed at the airport here are yet to get over the..
IndiaTimes
Kerala plane crash 'murder, not accident': Expert who flagged safety issues [Video]

Kerala plane crash 'murder, not accident': Expert who flagged safety issues

Aviation safety consultant Captain Mohan Ranganathan commented on the Kozhikode plane crash which killed at least 18 people, including the two pilots. Speaking to Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad, he said that this tragedy was 'murder, not an accident'. Capt Ranganathan was part of a panel which had submitted a report around 9 years ago highlighting risks at the Kozhikode airport. He said that the authorities knew that it was a dangerous airfield, and yet things were 'swept under the carpet'. He accused the top officials in the aviation sector - including the minister and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation - of being 'clueless'. Captain Ranganathan said that corruption in the civil aviation sector is very high, and that is why people 'get away with murder'. On August 7, an Air India Express plane overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport and split in half after falling into a valley. At least 18 people, including passengers and crew members, were killed. The flight was a part of the government's Vande Bharat mission, bringing home Indians stranded in Dubai due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:52Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Hospital worker, Bunnings employee among 10 new NSW coronavirus infections

 A health care worker at a northern Sydney hospital has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after working a full shift in the facility's emergency department.
SBS

NSW issues warnings as hospital worker, Bunnings employee test positive for coronavirus

 A health care worker at a northern Sydney hospital has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after working a full shift in the facility's emergency department.
SBS

Northern Syd hospital worker catches Covid-19

 A health care worker at a northern Sydney hospital has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after working a full shift in the facility's emergency department.
SBS

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kerala plane crash: 'Black boxes' from Air India jet found

The Air India plane skidded off the runway and broke apart during bad weather in Kerala state.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kerala Plane Crash- Union Minister Visits Mishap Site- [Video]

Kerala Plane Crash- Union Minister Visits Mishap Site-

Kerala Plane Crash- Union Minister Visits Mishap Site-

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:07Published
Covid update: 2 more ministers infected; plane crash testing; USA schools [Video]

Covid update: 2 more ministers infected; plane crash testing; USA schools

From two more Union ministers testing positive, to hospital staff preventing a suicide bid by a patient - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. After Union Home minister Amit Shah and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:32Published
Kerala plane crash: Black boxes from Air India jet found as probe begins [Video]

Kerala plane crash: Black boxes from Air India jet found as probe begins

Investigators have recovered the black boxes of a plane that crashed in southern India's Kerala state on Friday, killing at least 18 people, including the two pilots. Video filmed on Saturday shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:40Published