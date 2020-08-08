Kerala plane crash | 'Precise cause...': Minister says black boxes hold key

|
Hardeep Singh Puri Indian diplomat
Airport safe, don’t jump to conclusions: Hardeep PuriResponding to fears expressed over Calicut Airport and the controversy over whether this airfield is suited for wide-body operations, aviation minister H S Puri..
IndiaTimes
Safety issues raised about Calicut Airport were addressed, says Hardeep PuriResponding to fears expressed over Calicut Airport and the controversy over whether this airfield is suited for wide body operations, aviation minister H S Puri..
IndiaTimes
Vande Bharat Mission will continue: Civil aviation ministryThe Air India Express flight, which was part of the Vande Bharat Mission, had crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport yesterday leading to death of 18 persons..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Eyewitness recounts Air India Express plane crash at Kozhikode airport
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:51Published
Kerala State in southern India
Kozhikode plane crash: Air India Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42Published
Landslips, floods took 900+ lives in 16 states this seasonFloods and landslides have caused widespread devastation across the country with more than 900 deaths reported so far by 16 states this monsoon season. On..
IndiaTimes
Kerala landslide: Death toll mounts to 26, 39 missing, informs NDRF DG
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:03Published
Air India Flag-carrier airline of India
Kerala Plane Crash: Air India puts up 'black' logo to mourn Kozhikode tragedy, express solidarity with victimsAir India turned its logo 'black' on social media, to mourn Kozhikode tragedy and express solidarity with the victims of Kerala plane crash. Air India's official..
DNA
Kerala Plane Crash: Air India flight's black box recovered from Kozhikode crash site; probe underwayDigital Flight Data Recorder & Cockpit Voice Recorder of the ill-fated aircraft have been retrieved. AAIB is conducting investigations.
DNA
Kerala plane crash: 'Black boxes' from Air India jet foundThe Air India plane skidded off the runway and broke apart during bad weather in Kerala state.
BBC News
Wife of co-pilot, killed in Kozhikode plane crash, to deliver child soon: Deceased's cousin
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:21Published
Kozhikode Metropolis in Kerala, India
The descent into tragedy at Calicut
IndiaTimes
Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violentlyKOCHI, India — The plane swayed violently as it approached a hilltop runway soaked by monsoon rain, and moments later the special return flight for Indians..
WorldNews
Days from due date, pregnant wife of the co-pilot who died in Calicut crash doesn’t know yet she has lost her husband
IndiaTimes
Air India Express Low-cost subsidiary of Air India
What caused the crash? Black box retrieved, probe beginsThe civil aviation ministry’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) retrieved on Saturday the digital flight data recorder (DFDR), known as a black..
IndiaTimes
Air India Express crash: Investigators find black box data
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27Published
Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates
The 2 other 'dangerous airfields' in India: Capt Ranganathan on Kerala crash
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:20Published
Survivors of Kozhikode air crash yet to recover from shockSeveral injured passengers of the ill-fated Air India Express flight from Dubai which overshot the runway and crashed at the airport here are yet to get over the..
IndiaTimes
Kerala plane crash 'murder, not accident': Expert who flagged safety issues
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:52Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Hospital worker, Bunnings employee among 10 new NSW coronavirus infectionsA health care worker at a northern Sydney hospital has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after working a full shift in the facility's emergency department.
SBS
SBS
SBS
