Allegheny County Reports 1 Additional Coronavirus Death

Saturday was another day with under 100 new cases of coronavirus in Allegheny County.



Related videos from verified sources Drive-In Concerts Extend Entertainment Options at Alameda County Fairgrounds



The Alameda County Fairgrounds is doubling down on the drive-up entertainment model this summer. Devin Fehely reports. (8-7-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:24 Published 1 day ago Broward Mayor Dale Holness Updates County On Coronavirus



Mayor Dale Holness is holding firm on the time restaurants will have to close at night in the county. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:15 Published 1 day ago Palm Beach County's fight against COVID-19



At least 24 businesses in Palm Beach County have been ordered closed because they've violated safety rules related to the deadly coronavirus, officials say. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:42 Published 1 day ago