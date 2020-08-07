Global  
 

Allegheny County Reports 1 Additional Coronavirus Death
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
Allegheny County Reports 1 Additional Coronavirus Death

Allegheny County Reports 1 Additional Coronavirus Death

Saturday was another day with under 100 new cases of coronavirus in Allegheny County.

