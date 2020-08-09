Police pursuit leads to kidnapping, double carjacking Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:38s - Published 8 minutes ago Police pursuit leads to kidnapping, double carjacking 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this WHIO-TV JUST IN: Dayton man involved in kidnapping, double carjacking leads police on pursuit in multiple cities https://t.co/GcAGnefAEe 3 hours ago WHIO Radio JUST IN: Dayton man involved in kidnapping, double carjacking leads police on pursuit in multiple cities https://t.co/6muALivQ2r 3 hours ago Jessi 🐧 RT @WCPO: A police pursuit in Warren County ended after the suspect carjacked two separate cars the kidnapped two children Saturday morning… 3 hours ago WCPO 9 A police pursuit in Warren County ended after the suspect carjacked two separate cars the kidnapped two children Sa… https://t.co/y6eUomtQcI 4 hours ago