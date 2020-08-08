President Trump Signs Executive Order To Give Unemployed Americans Extra $400 Per Week

With negotiations to reinstate federal help stalled, President Donald Trump signed an executive order today giving unemployed Americans an extra $400 per week, Erin Hassanzadeh reports (2:43).

President Donald Trump has signed executive orders to provide extra financial support to the tens of...

Doris Altiero RT @ConorLambPA : Forbes — no liberal magazine — notes that a payroll tax cut actually robs from Social Security & Medicare: "President Tru… 59 seconds ago

Adriana Verónica Mar RT @Reuters : President Trump signed executive orders that included financial support to Americans hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, aft… 56 seconds ago