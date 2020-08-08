Global  
 

President Trump Signs Executive Order To Give Unemployed Americans Extra $400 Per Week
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:43s - Published
With negotiations to reinstate federal help stalled, President Donald Trump signed an executive order today giving unemployed Americans an extra $400 per week, Erin Hassanzadeh reports (2:43).

WCCO 4 News at 10 – August 8, 2020

