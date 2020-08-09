Adam Comrie dies

Adamoie passed away tragically this tweeted by the klagenfurt athletic sports club saying : -- "it is incredibly difficult for us to write these words, but the klagenfurt athletic sports club (ec-kac) has the sad duty to announce that defender adam comrie, who played for the #rotjacken from 2018 until this summer, has passed away.

It's unbelievable."

-- its been reported that he died in a motorcycle accident in virginia on friday.

He played 41 games for the comets in the 2017-2018 season, earning 17 total points.

In 2018, his debut season with the red jackets, he won a championship title.

-- he was back in the states due to the sudden cancellation of this year's season and was currently looking for a club.

He was just thirty years old.

And from what my colleagues have told me in covering him, he was such a nice guy.

A completely devastating tragedy.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

