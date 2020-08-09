2020 Countdown to Kickoff: Jay County Patriots Video Credit: WFFT - Published 6 minutes ago 2020 Countdown to Kickoff: Jay County Patriots 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend On august 21st... from one pack of patriots to another..we head down to portland now...and 2019 was a year jay county would like to forget...the patriots' only win of the season actually came against heritage...and eight of their nine losses came by three or more touchdowns...however, that team was awfully young..tim millspaugh returns the bulk of his roster, including his quarterback, his top three running backs and all of his receivers..and these guys say they're hungry to get things turned around this fall... the patriots will kick off their season





