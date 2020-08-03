Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar

Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar

Air India Express employees paid tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar in Delhi.

Akhilesh lost his life with 17 others in Kozhikode plane crash.

The body of the deceased was brought to Delhi from Kochi.

Around 200 AI Express employees paid tribute to the fallen co-pilot.

"Our last conversation with him was on Rakshabandhan.

We connected over a video call.

We were supposed to meet on around August 15-16," said Akhilesh Kumar's Brother-in-law, Vijay.

Akhilesh's mortal remains were taken to his native place in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

"Wife and mother of the pilot are unwell.

We set up a medical team and got checkups done," said Dr Bhudev, District Hospital, Mathura.

An AI Express plane overshot the runway on August 7.

The aircraft fell into a valley where it split into two pieces.

At least 18 people, including the pilots, were killed.

There were 190 people onboard the Vande Bharat flight.

The flight was bringing back Indians stranded in Dubai due to Covid-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Air India Express Air India Express Low-cost subsidiary of Air India

Kerala plane crash | 'Precise cause...': Minister says black boxes hold key [Video]

Kerala plane crash | 'Precise cause...': Minister says black boxes hold key

A day after shocking plane crash in Kerala, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid a visit. Hardeep Puri visited the spot of the plane crash in Kozhikode and said that the black boxes have been retrieved and will help find cause. Puri also tweeted against 'speculative observations' on the tragedy. An Air India Express plane overshot the runway on August 7. The plane fell into a valley where it split into two pieces. At least 18 people, including the pilots, were killed. There were 190 people aboard the aircraft. It was bringing back Indians stranded in Dubai due to Covid-19. "We visited site of crash; two black boxes found. Cause of tragedy will be known by analysing black boxes. Hearts have gone out to those who lost their lives. On behalf of ministry, Air India, we announced interim relief. Rs 10 lakh for kin of deceased, Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:07Published
Kozhikode plane crash: Air India Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar [Video]

Kozhikode plane crash: Air India Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar

Air India Express employees paid tribute to Akhilesh Kumar in Delhi. Akhilesh lost his life with 17 others in Kozhikode plane crash on August 07. The body of the deceased was brought to Delhi from Kochi. About 200 Air India Express employees paid tribute to the fallen co-pilot. An Air India Express plane crashed in Kerala after skidding off the runway and breaking into two while landing at Kozhikode Calicut International Airport.Akhilesh Kumar's Brother-in-law, Vijay said, "Our last conversation with him was a video call on the day of Rakshabandhan because Rakhi could not reach him, his flight was going to come on the August15-16, after that he could meet us." Akhilesh Kumar's mortal remains will be taken to his native place in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

What caused the crash? Black box retrieved, probe begins

 The civil aviation ministry’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) retrieved on Saturday the digital flight data recorder (DFDR), known as a black..
IndiaTimes

Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently

 KOCHI, India — The plane swayed violently as it approached a hilltop runway soaked by monsoon rain, and moments later the special return flight for Indians..
WorldNews

Kozhikode Kozhikode Metropolis in Kerala, India

Kozhikode plane crash: Mortal remains of co-pilot reach native place [Video]

Kozhikode plane crash: Mortal remains of co-pilot reach native place

Mortal remains of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar reached his native place in Mathura on August 09. Akhilesh Kumar lost his life in the flight crash landing incident at Kozhikode in Kerala on August 07. 18 people including 2 pilots died in the tragedy.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Watch: Indian Armed Forces give musical band performance at Red Fort [Video]

Watch: Indian Armed Forces give musical band performance at Red Fort

As part of the ongoing celebration of the 74th Independence Day, the Indian Armed Forces give a musical band performance at Red Fort in Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published
'Imagine if Covid struck before 2014': PM Modi inaugurates Swachhata museum [Video]

'Imagine if Covid struck before 2014': PM Modi inaugurates Swachhata museum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi on Saturday. He said that like the Quit India Movement, which was launched under the leadership of MK Gandhi on August 8, 1942, the Swachhata Kendra's inauguration symbolises the ongoing cleanliness drive, or 'Filth, Quit India' movement. Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said that many habits of hygiene propagated under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan were helping the country in its fight against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. The PM also took a dig at the Opposition, asking his audience to imagine what the situation would've been if Covid-19 had struck before 2014, when open defecation was prevalent. India has reported over 20 lakh Covid cases so far, making it the third worst-hit country in the world. However, with over 42,500 deaths so far, India has among the lowest Covid mortality rates, coupled with a high recovery rate. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:58Published

Vijay (actor) Vijay (actor) Indian actor and playback singer


Kochi Kochi Metropolis in Kerala, India

Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki [Video]

Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki

Heavy rainfall has caused havoc in Kerala once again with landslides being reported from several parts of the state. 5 people have reportedly been killed due to a landslide in Idukki. NDRF has been deployed in the area by the Kerala government. Police, fire and other rescue officials have also been asked to join the rescue operation in the area. Many houses have also been destroyed  by landslides in the area. The Chief Minister's office has reportedly also sought the help of the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to help in rescue operations. Roads in most of the low lying areas are completely submerged in water. Visuals of A temple in Kochi inundated have also been doing the rounds. The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. Rescue and relief operations are underway in all the affected regions and around 2000 people have been shifted to relief camps. Extensive damages have been reported from Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts following heavy rain and strong winds. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:29Published
Flood-like situation continues in Kerala due to heavy downpour [Video]

Flood-like situation continues in Kerala due to heavy downpour

Flood-like situation continues in Kerala's Wayanad district due to continuous rainfall since last three days. Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in Panamaram Village of Wayanad district. On the other side, a Shiva Temple was submerged in water due to heavy rainfall in Kerala's Kochi. The temple was submerged as the water level increased in Periyar River following incessant rainfall.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Raksha Bandhan Raksha Bandhan Annual ritual originating from the Indian Subcontinent

In-home snacking trend may help boost demand: Mondelez MD

 The local arm of packaged foods company Mondelez, which sells the popular Oreo cookies and Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates in India, witnessed unexpected growth in..
WorldNews

President Kovind celebrates Rakshabandhan with nurses

 During a brief interactive session, the nurses offered rakhis to the President and also narrated their experience in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
DNA
People across country celebrate Raksha Bandhan in unique ways [Video]

People across country celebrate Raksha Bandhan in unique ways

People across country celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 in their own unique ways. Women in Ayodhya tied Rakhi to idols of Lord Rama on the auspicious occasion. 'Festivals have no religion,' this was quiet evident when Muslim women in Kanpur tied Rakhi to Hindu brothers. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, people in Amritsar preferred to tie 'mauli' instead of Rakhi and made sweets at home instead of buying it from shops. They also tied masks on each other's face. In the national capital, people maintained social distancing norms while purchasing rakhi and sweets.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:22Published

Mathura Mathura City in Uttar Pradesh, India

No Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura due to COVID-19 crisis

 The Mathura administration has ordered that no public events will be held in the district on Krishna Janmashtami.
DNA

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Delhi Police crime branch arrests two dreaded criminals [Video]

Delhi Police crime branch arrests two dreaded criminals

A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested two dreaded criminals. Secret information was received at Interstate cell of crime branch that two criminals and associates of Sunil Rathi involved in a murder case registered at PS Bhudhana, Muzaffar Nagar, UP would be coming near Loni Gole Chakkar to meet someone. Accordingly, a team was constituted under the supervision of senior officers of the crime branch. The team reached the place of the information and laid a trap. The team swung into action and overpowered the two persons namely Anubhav Nandu and Anshul Bhura. During sustained interrogation, both the accused confessed their involvement in the above-mentioned murder case. Further interrogation is in progress to verify the involvement of the accused.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
Jal Shakti Ministry joins hand with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to clean Ganga [Video]

Jal Shakti Ministry joins hand with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to clean Ganga

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will increase participation in the initiatives of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju interacted with representatives of different districts of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) through video conferencing in a meeting organized in the main office of the Namami Gange project on Friday. Shekhawat wants to engage in continuous dialogue with the people working on the ground to ascertain ground realities, whereas Rijiju committed to partnering with his 75 lakh youth volunteers in working towards making all the major rivers of the country clean. After the Covid-19 Pandemic subsides, the Ministers of the two central Ministries will visit the areas adjoining the banks of the river Ganga from Uttarakhand to West Bengal to get information about cleanliness programs directly. Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga informed that 20 thousand Ganga Doots' are active at the grassroots level for cleaning the Ganga, who have been given all necessary training. Public participation in NMCG's pollution abatement and rejuvenation efforts has gained momentum in 2336 villages in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:42Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kozhikode Crash- Tribute To Co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar- [Video]

Kozhikode Crash- Tribute To Co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar-

Kozhikode Crash- Tribute To Co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar-

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:41Published
The 2 other 'dangerous airfields' in India: Capt Ranganathan on Kerala crash [Video]

The 2 other 'dangerous airfields' in India: Capt Ranganathan on Kerala crash

A day after the deadly plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, an aviation safety consultant, warns that other airports in India may see similar mishaps. Speaking to Hindustan..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:20Published
Wife of co-pilot, killed in Kozhikode plane crash, to deliver child soon: Deceased's cousin [Video]

Wife of co-pilot, killed in Kozhikode plane crash, to deliver child soon: Deceased's cousin

Basudev, cousin of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in the air crash incident at Kozhikode on August 07 expressed sadness and informed pilot's wife is expecting to deliver their child in next..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:21Published