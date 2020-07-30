Global  
 

India to put import embargo on 101 defence items: Rajnath Singh
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 02 announced that his ministry will introduce import embargo on 101 items to boost domestic manufacturing of defence equipments.

"The list of 101 embargoed items comprises of not just simple parts but also some high tech weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, LCHs, radars and many other items to fulfil needs of our Defence Services," Singh elaborated his announcement.

"Embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024.

Our aim is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation," Singh further said.

The policy decision is taken to make India self reliant and follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'aatmanirbhar' call to reduce dependence on other countries.

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Minister of Defence(India)

MoD introduces import embargo on 101 items in big push to Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

 In an attempt to promote indigenous weapons over expensive foreign ones, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced an import embargo on 101 items beyond..
IndiaTimes
Rajnath Singh pays last respects to Amar Singh in Delhi [Video]

Rajnath Singh pays last respects to Amar Singh in Delhi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid last respects to Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh at the his residence in Delhi's Chhatarpur on August 03. Rajnath Singh also met his family members. Amar Singh, 64, passed away at a Singapore hospital on August 01. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM condoles loss of lives in fire incident at Vijaywada Covid facility

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of patients in a fire incident at a COVID facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada on Sunday.
IndiaTimes

PM Modi launches financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh crore under Agricultural Infrastructure Fund today

 Several lakhs of farmers, cooperatives and citizens across the country will bear witness to the event.
DNA

