India to put import embargo on 101 defence items: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 02 announced that his ministry will introduce import embargo on 101 items to boost domestic manufacturing of defence equipments.

"The list of 101 embargoed items comprises of not just simple parts but also some high tech weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, LCHs, radars and many other items to fulfil needs of our Defence Services," Singh elaborated his announcement.

"Embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024.

Our aim is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation," Singh further said.

The policy decision is taken to make India self reliant and follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'aatmanirbhar' call to reduce dependence on other countries.