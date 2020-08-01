Anti-Kremlin rallies in Russia's far east continue for fifth week

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Khabarovsk City in Khabarovsk Krai, Russia
Thousands rally against Putin for fifth Saturday in a row
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:10Published
Thousands protest in Russia's far east
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
Thousands in Russian Far East protest area governor’s arrestMOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators rallied Saturday in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk to protest the arrest of the regional governor, continuing..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources