Messi helps Barca sink Napoli, face Bayern next
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:09s - Published
Barcelona coach Quique Setien relishes victory over Napoli but knows it only gets tougher as they face Bayern Munich in the quarters.

Barcelona 3-1 Napoli: Messi and Suarez help Barca win 4-2 on aggregate

 Goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez help Barcelona see off Napoli and set up a Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.
Lionel Messi and Barcelona: Is his time at Nou Camp coming to an end?

 BBC Sport examines the relationship between Barcelona and Lionel Messi, who has put contract talks on hold, and is free to walk away from the Nou Camp at the end..
Messi brace gives Barca therapeutic 5-0 final day win [Video]

Messi brace gives Barca therapeutic 5-0 final day win

Quique Setien vows to carry on as coach as long as he has the job and while he feels the backing of the Barcelona board.

Setien says things are fine with Messi amid contract speculation [Video]

Setien says things are fine with Messi amid contract speculation

Setien says his relationship with Messi is fine

Barca's title hopes dealt blow after Celta Vigo's later equaliser [Video]

Barca's title hopes dealt blow after Celta Vigo's later equaliser

Quique Setien's Barcelona twice threw away the lead in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo as they lose ground in the title race.

There is room for Real Madrid to lose points - Barca coach [Video]

There is room for Real Madrid to lose points - Barca coach

Barcelona's Quique Setien says there is a good chance Real Madrid could leave some points on the board, giving an opening for Barca to reclaim the top spot.

Gattuso says his Napoli are not just about grit and growls [Video]

Gattuso says his Napoli are not just about grit and growls

Gennaro Gattuso says he believes his Napoli side are more than just grit and growls.

Barcelona train ahead of Napoli clash [Video]

Barcelona train ahead of Napoli clash

Barcelona prepare for their Champions League second leg with Napoli

'Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are world football's most valuable brands'

 CHENNAI: The two most valuable clubs in all of world football play in La Liga, according to the 2020 Brand Finance Football report. For the second year in a row,..
'Unfeasible' to re-sign Neymar during Covid-19 pandemic, says Barca president

 It is "unfeasible" for Barcelona to re-sign Neymar from Paris St-Germain in the current economic climate, says the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
"Man City? Sergi Roberto isn't planning to leave Barca"

 Sergi Roberto's agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, denied that his player is planning on leaving the Camp Nou after Man City showed interest in the versatile Barca..
Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea: Frank Lampard's side lose 7-1 on aggregate

 Bayern Munich will meet Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals as Chelsea suffer a crushing 7-1 aggregate defeat.
Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea [Video]

Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea

Chelsea face an impossible task as they try an overturn a 3-0 deficit from theChampions League last 16 first leg at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. TheBlues face a free-scoring Munich side who thrashed Tottenham 7-2 earlier inthe campaign.

Barcelona 3-1 Napoli (4-2 agg): Messi shines as Blaugrana set up Bayern clash

Lionel Messi was in fine form as Barcelona progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals, with a...
