Messi helps Barca sink Napoli, face Bayern next

Lionel Messi Argentine footballer
Barcelona 3-1 Napoli: Messi and Suarez help Barca win 4-2 on aggregateGoals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez help Barcelona see off Napoli and set up a Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.
BBC News
Lionel Messi and Barcelona: Is his time at Nou Camp coming to an end?BBC Sport examines the relationship between Barcelona and Lionel Messi, who has put contract talks on hold, and is free to walk away from the Nou Camp at the end..
BBC News
COVID-19: ‘Slim to none’ - Australian star Nick Kyrgios unlikely for French OpenNick Kyrgios dropped a huge hint on Thursday that he will skip the French Open, saying the chances of him travelling to Europe this year were “slim to none”...
WorldNews
Messi brace gives Barca therapeutic 5-0 final day win
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:55Published
Quique Setién Spanish association football player and manager
Setien says things are fine with Messi amid contract speculation
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:30Published
Barca's title hopes dealt blow after Celta Vigo's later equaliser
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:02Published
There is room for Real Madrid to lose points - Barca coach
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:56Published
S.S.C. Napoli Italian association football club
Gattuso says his Napoli are not just about grit and growls
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:14Published
Barcelona train ahead of Napoli clash
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:21Published
FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona
'Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are world football's most valuable brands'CHENNAI: The two most valuable clubs in all of world football play in La Liga, according to the 2020 Brand Finance Football report. For the second year in a row,..
WorldNews
'Unfeasible' to re-sign Neymar during Covid-19 pandemic, says Barca presidentIt is "unfeasible" for Barcelona to re-sign Neymar from Paris St-Germain in the current economic climate, says the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
BBC News
"Man City? Sergi Roberto isn't planning to leave Barca"Sergi Roberto's agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, denied that his player is planning on leaving the Camp Nou after Man City showed interest in the versatile Barca..
WorldNews
FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team
Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea: Frank Lampard's side lose 7-1 on aggregateBayern Munich will meet Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals as Chelsea suffer a crushing 7-1 aggregate defeat.
BBC News
Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
|
