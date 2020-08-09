Defence Ministry bans import of 101 Defence items: PM Modi's Atma Nirbhar Bharat | Oneindia News

Union minister Rajnath Singh said today that The defence ministry will stop the import of 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenous production .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today electronically transferred ₹ 17,100 crores to the bank accounts of over 8.5 crore farmers as part of the PM-KISAN scheme, aimed at providing direct support of ₹ 6,000 annually to them.

Atleast Ten people were killed in a major fire caused by a short circuit at a hotel which was being used as a coronavirus facility in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada in the early hours of Sunday.

A record single-day spike of 64,399 new coronavirus patients has taken India's Covid tally past 21 lakh-mark.

Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly session that begins on August 14, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to all the MLAs and urged them to stand with truth, weeks after Congress leader Sachin Pilot's revolt pushed his government to brink.