Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Defence Ministry bans import of 101 Defence items: PM Modi's Atma Nirbhar Bharat | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Defence Ministry bans import of 101 Defence items: PM Modi's Atma Nirbhar Bharat | Oneindia News

Defence Ministry bans import of 101 Defence items: PM Modi's Atma Nirbhar Bharat | Oneindia News

Union minister Rajnath Singh said today that The defence ministry will stop the import of 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenous production .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today electronically transferred ₹ 17,100 crores to the bank accounts of over 8.5 crore farmers as part of the PM-KISAN scheme, aimed at providing direct support of ₹ 6,000 annually to them.

Atleast Ten people were killed in a major fire caused by a short circuit at a hotel which was being used as a coronavirus facility in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada in the early hours of Sunday.

A record single-day spike of 64,399 new coronavirus patients has taken India's Covid tally past 21 lakh-mark.

Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly session that begins on August 14, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to all the MLAs and urged them to stand with truth, weeks after Congress leader Sachin Pilot's revolt pushed his government to brink.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Independence Day: Indian flag to unfurl at Times Square & more news | Oneindia News [Video]

Independence Day: Indian flag to unfurl at Times Square & more news | Oneindia News

PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid situation with chief ministers of 10 states; Sachin Pilot returns to Congress, says he holds no grudges against CM Ashok Gehlot; Tirupati temple records over 700..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:41Published
Rajnath Singh hails ‘Atmanirbhar’ vision after India bans import of 101 items [Video]

Rajnath Singh hails ‘Atmanirbhar’ vision after India bans import of 101 items

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision. Singh said 'we can save large proportion of money by producing in India'. He inaugurated..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:18Published
Rajnath Singh inaugurates 'Atma-Nirbharta Week' [Video]

Rajnath Singh inaugurates 'Atma-Nirbharta Week'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the inaugural session of 'Atma-Nirbharta Week'on August 10 at South Block in Delhi. 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' is the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published