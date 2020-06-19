Global  
 

PM Modi transfers Rs 17,000 crore into 8.5 crore farmers' bank accounts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched financing facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and released benefits under PM-KISAN scheme via video conferencing.

"Rs 17,000 crores of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi have been deposited into bank accounts of 8.5 crore farmers with a single click.

No middlemen or commission, it went straight to farmers.

I am satisfied because the objective of the scheme is being fulfilled," PM Modi said.

