PM Modi transfers Rs 17,000 crore into 8.5 crore farmers' bank accounts

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Sonia Gandhi as interim president: Where Congress missed to pin BJP downSonia Gandhi completed one year on Monday as Congress’s interim president. However, her tenure has failed to uplift the mood of party workers or pin down the..
IndiaTimes
'Need to increase Covid-19 testing in 10 most-affected states,' PM Modi tells CMsPM Modi on Tuesday said that there is a need to increase coronavirus testing in states where the testing rate is low and the positivity rate is high. Speaking at..
IndiaTimes
'India will win if we beat coronavirus in these states': PM asks to ramp up COVID-19 testing in 10 most-affected statesPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that there is a need to increase coronavirus testing in states where the testing rate is low and the positivity rate..
DNA
Watch: Noida man arrested for dialing 100 and threatening to harm PM Modi
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:19Published
PM Modi holds Covid-19 review meeting with CMsPM Modi on Tuesday held a video conference meeting with chief ministers of various states to discuss the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic. UP CM..
IndiaTimes
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources