50 people were inside Vijayawada COVID-19 facility when fire took place: Andhra minister
Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekatoti Sucharita expressed her deepest condolences with the families of the deceased.

She said, "I express my deepest condolence with the families of the deceased.

The hotel was taken on lease and run by Ramesh Hospitals, a private hospital where COVID-19 patients were being treated.

40 patients and 10 medical staff were at the hotel at the time of incident.

Officials were directed to launch immediate rescue measures."

