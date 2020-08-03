Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike

Simon Cowell is having surgery after breaking his back.

The X Factor supremo,60, had a fall from a new electric bike he was testing at his house in Malibu.Cowell, who was with his family at the time, hurt his back and was taken tohospital, a spokeswoman said.

“Simon has broken his back and is having surgerythis evening,” she confirmed.

The spokeswoman had earlier said: “He’s doingfine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”