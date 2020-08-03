Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike

|
Simon Cowell recovering from surgery to fix broken back
Trending: Simon Cowell breaks back falling off bike, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion fans launch petition to remove Kylie Jenner
Simon Cowell thanks medics after breaking back in electric bike fallThe music mogul says he should have "read the manual" before riding his new electric bicycle.
BBC News
Simon Cowell Breaks His Back On Electric Bike, Surgery RequiredSimon Cowell didn't get far on his new electric bike, he crashed and broke his back. Simon was tooling around his Malibu estate Saturday on his new bike,..
TMZ.com
