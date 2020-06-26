Global  
 

Lewandowski dazzles as Bayern crush Chelsea to move into last eight
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:29s
Lewandowski dazzles as Bayern crush Chelsea to move into last eight

Lewandowski dazzles as Bayern crush Chelsea to move into last eight

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick praises Robert Lewandowski as his side thrash Chelsea to reach the Champions League quarter-finals where they will play Barcelona.

We are not done yet, warns Bayern Munich coach Flick

We are not done yet, warns Bayern Munich coach Flick

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick says his team are far from done with the season after securing their record-extending eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown.

Two Atletico individuals test positive before Leipzig quarter-final

 Atletico Madrid say two individuals have tested positive for coronavirus before Thursday's Champions League quarter-final against RB Leipzig.
A statement victory from City but Guardiola keeps his cool

A statement victory from City but Guardiola keeps his cool

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City moves past Real Madrid and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Lewandowski dazzles as Bayern overcome Chelsea

 Reuters, MUNICH, Germany Robert Lewandowski struck twice and set up two more goals as Bayern Munich on Saturday cruised past Chelsea 4-1 to reach the Champions..
Messi weaves his magic again to guide Barça past Napoli

 Barcelona 3 Napoli 1 (Barcelona win 4-2 on aggregate) A fired-up Lionel Messi led Barcelona to a 3-1 win at home to Napoli on Saturday for a 4-2 aggregate..
Messi helps Barca sink Napoli, face Bayern next

Messi helps Barca sink Napoli, face Bayern next

Barcelona coach Quique Setien relishes victory over Napoli but knows it only gets tougher as they face Bayern Munich in the quarters.

Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea: Frank Lampard's side lose 7-1 on aggregate

 Bayern Munich will meet Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals as Chelsea suffer a crushing 7-1 aggregate defeat.
Champions League: Could Robert Lewandowski beat Cristiano Ronaldo's record?

 It's already been a season of incredible numbers for Robert Lewandowski - but he...
