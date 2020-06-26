Lewandowski dazzles as Bayern crush Chelsea to move into last eight

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hans-Dieter Flick German football player and manager
We are not done yet, warns Bayern Munich coach Flick
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:25Published
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Two Atletico individuals test positive before Leipzig quarter-finalAtletico Madrid say two individuals have tested positive for coronavirus before Thursday's Champions League quarter-final against RB Leipzig.
BBC News
A statement victory from City but Guardiola keeps his cool
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:30Published
Lewandowski dazzles as Bayern overcome ChelseaReuters, MUNICH, Germany Robert Lewandowski struck twice and set up two more goals as Bayern Munich on Saturday cruised past Chelsea 4-1 to reach the Champions..
WorldNews
Messi weaves his magic again to guide Barça past NapoliBarcelona 3 Napoli 1 (Barcelona win 4-2 on aggregate) A fired-up Lionel Messi led Barcelona to a 3-1 win at home to Napoli on Saturday for a 4-2 aggregate..
WorldNews
FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team
Messi helps Barca sink Napoli, face Bayern next
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:09Published
Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea: Frank Lampard's side lose 7-1 on aggregateBayern Munich will meet Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals as Chelsea suffer a crushing 7-1 aggregate defeat.
BBC News
Robert Lewandowski Polish footballer
Champions League: Could Robert Lewandowski beat Cristiano Ronaldo's record?It's already been a season of incredible numbers for Robert Lewandowski - but he...
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources