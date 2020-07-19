Global  
 

Brazil COVID-19 deaths pass 100,000 milestone
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Number expected to keep rising as Brazilian government encourages people to come out and work.

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

US surpasses 5 mn Covid-19 cases, with 19.4 mn worldwide

 Washington/Geneva, Aug 9 (efe-epa).- The United States, the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases and the world’s highest death toll from..
WorldNews

Brazil reports 572 more deaths from COVID-19

 RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Brazil on Sunday reported 572 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the...
WorldNews
Willian confirms Chelsea exit after seven years [Video]

Willian confirms Chelsea exit after seven years

Willian says goodbye to Chelsea fans with a farewell letter as the Brazilian international nears closer to a reported move across London to Arsenal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:30Published
Brazil is the second-most impacted country by COVID-19 with more than three million cases and 100,000 deaths.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:10Published

Brazil surpasses grim milestone of 1,00,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brazil surpassed a grim milestone of 1,00,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday night, and five months...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldIndiaTimesBelfast TelegraphIndian ExpressWorldNewsFOXNews.com



Tweets about this

PhilippineStar

The Philippine Star The US has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, recording more than 162,000 deaths -- by far the highest of any… https://t.co/VaengoU1Ug 59 minutes ago

sandeep21031983

Sandeep K Bhati RT @WIONews: The US has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, recording over 162,000 deaths -- by far the highest of any country, ahead o… 2 hours ago

Fernand38989583

Fernando Gaspar Texas Positive Tests Rise; California ICUs Fill Up: Virus Update if the rate Covid cases are going up in the US doe… https://t.co/vwxpFgSFEe 2 hours ago

ApollosDumbKid

Nath(NEW)2JIN POP PUNK AU (SEMI HIATUS) RT @PhilstarNews: The US has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, recording more than 162,000 deaths — by far the highest of any country… 3 hours ago

PhilstarNews

Philstar.com The US has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, recording more than 162,000 deaths — by far the highest of any c… https://t.co/kT1plZA47Y 4 hours ago

KhalidMangariya

𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐲𝐚 RT @trtworld: Brazil passes 100,000 coronavirus deaths. More updates: 🇿🇦 South Africa virus deaths pass 10,000 🇲🇽 Mexico's virus death… 4 hours ago

LondonOntarioCA

ᴸᴼᴺᴰᴼᴺ ᴼᴺᵀᴬᴿᴵᴼ ⓥ RT @ggreenwald: Brazil today will pass 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, the only country other than the US to reach that grim milestone. Even wors… 4 hours ago


Coronavirus: India reports more than 38 thousand Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: India reports more than 38 thousand Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:10Published