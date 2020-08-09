Global  
 

Jaylen Twyman Opts Out Of 2020 Season To Declare For 2021 NFL Draft

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:13s - Published
The Pitt football star made the annoucement on Twitter.
