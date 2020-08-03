Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins, 08/09/2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Unitedsport1928

United Sport & Cycle Okay, who are you betting on to win it all now? Let us know in the comments, and shop us for all of your NHL Playo… https://t.co/ylBO1ENF49 1 day ago

asimancas305

Andy Simancas Washington Capitals (3) vs. New York Islanders (6) Wednesday, Aug. 12, 3 p.m. Islanders @ Capitals | NBCSN, SN, TV… https://t.co/radzdHjWl3 1 day ago

SportsOrchard

Sports Orchard NHL Washington Capitals (-150) Boston Bruins(-140) Calgary Flames (EVEN) Bruins and Flames are no doubters. Gotta ta… https://t.co/bA4qQGFyrm 1 day ago

BruinsLife

BruinsLife.com Highlights: Washington Capitals 2, Boston Bruins 1 https://t.co/8KPVz7cyd8 https://t.co/cUgiNzlhEj 1 day ago

eazeee2004

e.o RT @Kevin_Durso: Washington defeats Boston, 2-1. #Capitals get the third seed and face the #Islanders. #Bruins are the fourth seed and face… 2 days ago

WinWithMalliard

Win! Leadership Based Interviews-Sports Headlines RT @ice_central: Washington Capitals beat Boston Bruins to earn East 3 seed, face New York Islanders next https://t.co/1ulhNfNx4z #StanleyC… 2 days ago

ice_central

Ice_Hockey_Central Washington Capitals beat Boston Bruins to earn East 3 seed, face New York Islanders next https://t.co/1ulhNfNx4z #StanleyCup #nhl 2 days ago

keithdaguio

Alain Keith Cabardo Daguio #StanleyCup Day 9 🏒🥅 Boston Bruins 1. Washington Capitals 2. Dallas Stars 2. St. Louis Blues 1. F/SO. Game 5: Colu… https://t.co/LtJbdC3jgp 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights [Video]

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals, 08/06/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:40Published
Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights [Video]

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 08/05/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:37Published
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights [Video]

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals, 08/03/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:40Published