As New York's AG James Targets NRA, Unintended Consequences May Ensue

New York Attorney General Letitia James has readied, aimed, and fired her first shot at the National Rifle Association.

CNN reports James has launched a stunningly bold suit to dissolve America's top gun lobby group.

The NRA is one of the most feared forces in American politics, spending billions to weaken gun control initiatives after mass shootings.

It has also transformed the American constitutional right to bear arms into a cultural cause that dominates conservative politics.

James accuses LaPierre and three other top NRA officers of years of breathtaking corruption.

While destroying the organization over it would make her a hero among liberals, it may also have unintended consequences.

Democrats who need to win rural, conservative, swing-state voters may wish she had waited until after the election.