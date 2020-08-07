Evansville Afternoon House Fire Video Credit: WEVV - Published 6 days ago Evansville Afternoon House Fire 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tonight at nine--one person is recovering after a fire in evansville saturday afternoon.... fire officials say they responded to that fire in the 23 hundred block of herbert avenue shortly before 3-30.... e-f-d says two people inside the home escaped out the front door--but one person suffered burns ---from not being able to open the door... officials say the fire started in the bedroom near an electrical outlet.... we're told one person reported burning incense on a nightstand in the same area.... both people are being assisted by the red cross.... and fire officials say the fire has been ruled accidental.







