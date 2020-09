Things to know this week in Las Vegas

'PROJECT 150' IS OFFERING FREESCHOOL SUPPLIES AND CLOTHES AT"BETTY'S BOUTIQUE." THAT ISNEAR RANCHO AND GOWAN.STUDENTS CAN GET WHAT THEY NEEDTHROUGH AUGUST 21-ST.WE HAVE A LINK TGISTER ATK-T- N-V DOT COM SLASH LINKS.STUDENTS MUST SHOW THEIR VALIDSTUDENT I-D WHEN THEY ARRIVE.PROJECT 150 IS A LOCALNONPROFIT THAT SERVES HOMELESSAND AT-RISK HIGH SCHOOLSTUDENTS..IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS FORCCSD ABOUT THE NEW SCHOOLYEAR...MARK YOUR CALENDAR.ON TUESDAY..YOU CAN ASK THOSE QUESTIONSDIRECTLY TO SUPERINTENDENTJESUS JARA.HE IS HOSTING ANOTHER VIRTUALTOWN HALL WITH BOARD OFTRUSTEES MEMBER..DEANNA WRIGHT.THAT'S HAPPENING FROM 4-30UNTIL 5-30 P-M.THE WOMAN ACCUSED OF HITTINGAND KILLING TWO TEENAGE GIRLS

♿🔯 ⏳thinker & wonderer #FreeAssangeNow & indeed as was mentioned in closing to fight against this mess- for those who know things - share,… https://t.co/cqKl2HM5Et 2 hours ago

LTAldoRaines @sleepisocialist The only way to do any reform in this current system, is a nationwide total strike, or atleast 75%… https://t.co/BfPg4dsqOn 1 hour ago

Alyson Meadowcroft, in memory of Macey, RIP. @KimWebb44671708 I wont eat as well as this when Dorothy is away later this week!! But am going to try cooking a fe… https://t.co/KTB0uuHres 1 hour ago

S⁷ RT @bandofhyenas : things are going spectacularly across the board and it's week three of this single release. things are gonna start dippin… 1 hour ago

Alecxis Talking to myself: Dear no time for breakdown! Deadlines are slapping u. Save that for later cuz u r a scheduled ba… https://t.co/pyU95JRKeL 57 minutes ago

𝓀𝒾𝓀𝒾 𝒻𝑒𝓁𝒾𝓏 | 🍒🕊🔮 RT @raines_lt : @sleepisocialist The only way to do any reform in this current system, is a nationwide total strike, or atleast 75% of blue… 56 minutes ago

Around_Seattle RT @BossMamasTruck : Good Morning BmK Family! Today is schedule time....and I just wanted to let you all know that there isn’t a schedule… 45 minutes ago

Katie I know it’s trivial in the grand scheme of things but I am really sad that we won’t have spirit week or pep rally t… https://t.co/6LoRkWvUmr 1 minute ago