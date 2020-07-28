Global  
 

Jennifer Aniston optimistic about 'exciting' Friends reunion as she confirms further delays
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Jennifer Aniston optimistic about 'exciting' Friends reunion as she confirms further delays

Jennifer Aniston optimistic about 'exciting' Friends reunion as she confirms further delays

Jennifer Aniston has assured fans the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special will happen, despite ongoing delays amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Jennifer Aniston Speaks Out About The 'Friends' Reunion Delay: 'It Will Give Us More Time To Make It More Exciting'

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about the delay in the Friends reunion, that was pushed back again...
Just Jared - Published


