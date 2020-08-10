Realistic-looking dinosaur and mermaid cake impress onlookers in Thailand

A Thai couple were amazed when they returned home and found these two incredible realistic cakes of a dinosaur and a mermaid.

The first intricate decorative cake was a Tyrannosaurus Rex while the second artisan piece showed a beautiful mermaid.

The treats were waiting to be collected from the apartment block in Bangkok, Thailand.

'They were incredible, I was so impressed' said the resident who filmed them.

'The security guard was keeping watch of them for somebody to collect.

They were very beautiful.'