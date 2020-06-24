James Anderson 'confident' for second Pakistan Test despite missing Ben Stokes

Sam Curran felt James Anderson removed any doubt about his ability to continueperforming at “world class” levels as England’s seamers left Pakistan introuble at the start of the second Test. Rather than sweep aside criticism ofhis performance in last week’s series opener in Manchester, the most prolificpaceman in Test history admitted that he had slipped below his usual highstandards and asked for the chance to put things right at the Ageas Bowl.
Joe Root backs James Anderson to hit peak form again in the two remaining test matches against Pakistan adding that Ben Stokes is a big miss and he's spoken to Stuart Broad after his fine for breaching the ICC's code of conduct.
Ben Stokes will miss England’s final two Tests against Pakistan as he preparesto travel to New Zealand to be with his family. Stokes has played a full partin England’s red-ball team this summer, captaining his country for the firsttime in the series opener against West Indies, scoring important runs andtaking wickets while battling a thigh injury.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was philosophical after his side’s Champions League hopes took a hit as substitute Michael Obafemi’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.United looked set to move up to third in the Premier League after Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial turned the game around following Stuart Armstrong’s early opener, only for Obafemi to deny them victory.
Is this the best evidence yet that the loch Ness monster exists? Steve Challice, from Southampton, says he was at Loch Ness in Scotland last year. He saw a “disturbance” in the water & managed to quickly take photographs. One pictures shows an unidentified creature surfacing as it swims. However, Steve insists he is not claiming to have seen the mythical 'Nessie'. He tells UK media agency 'Cover Images': “it's very large, as the bit you can see must be at least 8-foot-long, and who can tell what amount is below the surface.In my opinion (and I'm no expert) I think it's a large fish that got into the loch from the sea."
