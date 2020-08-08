Global  
 

Cloth Face Coverings Slow Coronavirus Spread, Evidence Shows

Cloth Face Coverings Slow Coronavirus Spread, Evidence Shows

Cloth Face Coverings Slow Coronavirus Spread, Evidence Shows

The director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that the virus could be contained in two months if all Americans wore masks.

Alyssa Milano: Hair Loss Caused By COVID-19 [Video]

Alyssa Milano: Hair Loss Caused By COVID-19

A growing number of COVID-19 survivors often referred to as "long-haulers" — people who've been experiencing symptoms for months instead of the average of two weeks the World Health Organization (WHO) says is the usual span — have been sharing their personal experiences with the disease on social media. Oftentimes, they reveal that they're suffering from symptoms that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) do not indicate as COVID-19 symptoms, like hair loss.

U.S. health chief visits Taiwan, defying China [Video]

U.S. health chief visits Taiwan, defying China

The visit marks the highest-level U.S. government outreach to the territory claimed by China since 1979. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

4 deaths linked to hand sanitizers in two states

 Besides the four who died, three had ongoing vision problems, the CDC said.
U.S. engine plant employees claim workplace is rife with COVID-19 safety issues

 A U.S. engine manufacturer is at the center of a CBS News investigation after some employees allege the company was not taking proper safety precautions against..
