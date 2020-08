Veteran Spotlight: Jason Ament of Essex

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:30s - Published 2 days ago

IN OUR ONGOING FOCUS TO BE THEVOICE FOR VETERANS IN MARYLANDWE ARE HIGHLIGHTING LOCALVETERANS EVERY MONDAY ON GOODMORNING MARYLAND.

WMAR-2 NEWSLAUREN COOK JOINS US WITH THISWEEK'S NOMINEE.THANK YOU FOR ALL OF YOURVETERAN SPOTLIGHT NOMINATIONS.THIS WEEK WE ARE HONORINGJASON AMENT OF ESSEX.

HESERVED IN THE UNITED STATESMARINE CORPS FOR FOUR YEARS ASAN INFANTRY SQUAD LEADER.

HISHOME BASE WAS IN HAWAII BUT HEALSO SPENT TIME SERVING INJAPAN AND AUSTRALIA.

MR. AMENTNOW WORKS FOR IACOBONICONSTRUCTION.

HE IS A LOVINGHUSBAND TO HIS WIFE SHANNON...AND PROUD FATHER OF TWO SONS,CALEB AND BLAKE..

AND THREERESCUE DOGS - REESE, FLICK ANDDOLLY.

JASON DEVOTES HIS FREETIME TO TRANSPORTING RESCUEDOGS..

AND ALSO VOLUNTEERS ATCHURCH AND CUB SCOUTS.

THANKYOU MR. AMENT FOR YOUR SERVICETO OUR COUNTRY AND DEDICATIONTO THE COMMUNITY.

WE WANT TOHEAR ABOUT THE VETERAN IN YOURLIFE.

IT COULD BE YOUR LOVEDONE..

A NEIGHBOR, A COLLEAGUE.NOMINATE THEM FOR THE VETERANSPOTLIGHT CONTEST.

JUST GO TOWMAR2NEWS.COM & CLICK ON THECONTEST SECTION AT THE TOP OFTHE PAGE.

INCLUDE A PHOTO ANDINFORMATION ABOUT THE VETERANYOU'RE NOMINATING.

EVERYNOMINEE WILL RECEIVE A $100VISA GIFT CARD COURTESYOFSUPERIOR DESIGN ANDRESTORATION.

WE'LL FEATURE AMARYLAND VETERAN EVERY MONDAYHERE ON GOOD MORNING MARYLAND/ WMAR2 NEWS AND ONLINE ATWMAR2 NEWS.COM.A PERSON DRIVING A MOTORCYCLEIS KILLED IN A CRA