Dust Devil Completely Destroys Fruit Stand

Occurred on August 6, 2020 / Haines Junction, Yukon, Canada Info from Licensor: "I was buying fruit with my girlfriend at this fruit stand that comes every other week to our community.

All of a sudden the wind started to get stronger and a table blew over and before we knew it, a huge strong dust devil formed.

It lasted about three minutes and the dust devil took all of the guy's cash money and blew it all up into the air.

After it ended, people who saw and watched it came to help clean up the big mess, there was fruit and boxes all over the place."