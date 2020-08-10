Hundreds of car enthusiasts descend upon UK retail park despite coronavirus warnings

Hundreds of car enthusiasts descended upon a retail park in Derby, UK despite coronavirus warnings.

Footage filmed on August 9 shows crowds arriving at Meteor Centre Retail Park to view the supercars and racing cars on show.

Derbyshire police monitored the event and eventually began locking gates and blocking access to the retail park, according to the filmer.

Car clubs from across the UK attended the event with some coming from as far as Yorkshire.

The event had been planned last month in Stoke-on-Trent but police threatened anyone who attended would be fined and possibly have their car confiscated.

A Derby car club member suggested the Meteor Centre location was announced at the last minute on Facebook.