Idaho judge says GOP-backed anti-transgender birth certificate law violates injunction Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:59s - Published 2 weeks ago Idaho judge says GOP-backed anti-transgender birth certificate law violates injunction An Idaho judge on Friday clarified a court order by ruling that a new Idaho law barring transgender people from changing their birth certificate to match their gender violates an injunction she first issued in 2018. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AN IDAHO JUDGE...CLARIFIES A COURTORDER -- RULINGTHAT IDAHO HEALTHAND WELFARE'SIMPLEMENTATION OFA LAW THAT BARSTRANSGENDERIDAHOANS FROMCHANGING THEIRBIRTHCERTIFICATES...VIOLATES A PRIORINJUNCTION.I-D-H-W'S REVISEDAPPLICATION FORMAND INSTRUCTIONS...FOLLOW THEPASSAGE OF A NEWLAW STRICTLYLIMITING THECIRCUMSTANCESUNDER WHICHSOMEONE IN IDAHOCAN CHANGE THESEX ON THEIR BIRTHCERTIFICATE.THE LAW... WHICHPASSED THISSESSION... TOOKEFFECT JULY FIRST...DESPITE PROTESTSFROM ACTIVISTSTHAT IT VIOLATEDPRIOR COURTRULINGS.ACCORDING TO OURNEWS PARTNERS ATTHE IDAHOSTATESMAN...MAGISTRATE JUDGECANDY DALE...FOUND THAT I-D-H-WPROVIDES NOAVENUE FORTRANSGENDERPEOPLE TO CHANGETHE SEX ON THEIRBIRTH CERTIFICATE...TO REFLECT THEIRGENDER IDENTITY.AND SHE WRITES...FOR THAT REASON...IT IS DIRECTLY ATODDS... WITH THEMANDATE OF HER2018 INJUNCTION.AS THE JUDGENOTES -- IT'S NOTCLEAR HOW THEAGENCY CANCOMPLY WITH BOTHTHE INJUNCTION ANDTHE NEW LAW.THE NEXT MOVEWILL LIKELY COMEFROM THEGOVERNOR ORATTORNEY







Related news from verified sources Idaho judge shoots down โ€˜dangerousโ€™ GOP-backed bill that would have banned trans birth certificate changes A federal district court in Idaho, US, ended a Republican-backed law that banned trans people from...

