Making a difference one mask at a time!

Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 - Duration: 07:05s - Published
We will all be wearing masks for a little bit, so why not make them fashionable?

Or purposeful?

That's exactly what Libby Muth, a Sophomore at Marist College in New York, decided to do.

Libby belongs to a high risk group during the pandemic and she did not want to sit by and do nothing.

Her solution is creating sustainable masks made from thrift store clothing, and adorned with adorable jewelry.

The best part?

Each mask she sells, she donates $5 to a charity benefiting people of color!

Some charities she works with are: Black Girls Code Pink, Autistic People of Color Fund, and the Bail Project National Revolving Bail Fund.

We spoke to Libby about her masks, and the ways she is bettering the world one mask at a time.

You can purchase one of Libby's masks by checking out her Instagram page @montysmasks.

