Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gwyneth Paltrow didn't think she’d find love again after Chris Martin split

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Gwyneth Paltrow didn't think she’d find love again after Chris Martin split

Gwyneth Paltrow didn't think she’d find love again after Chris Martin split

Gwyneth Paltrow admits she was "lucky" to find love again after splitting from her ex-husband Chris Martin and divorcing in 2016, as she believed she wouldn’t meet anyone else to share her life with.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow American actress

Rob Lowe 'not surprised' by Gwyneth Paltrow's revelation his wife gave her s*x tips [Video]

Rob Lowe 'not surprised' by Gwyneth Paltrow's revelation his wife gave her s*x tips

Rob Lowe has declared he isn't fazed by Gwyneth Paltrow's revelation that his wife Sheryl Berkoff taught her about oral s*x.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Gwyneth Paltrow idolised Rob Lowe's 'cool' wife as a teen: 'She taught me s*x tips' [Video]

Gwyneth Paltrow idolised Rob Lowe's 'cool' wife as a teen: 'She taught me s*x tips'

Gwyneth Paltrow didn't hold anything back during a chat with her old friend Rob Lowe for his podcast, revealing his wife taught her all about oral s*x.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Chris Martin Chris Martin British pop-rock artist

Chris Martin reportedly purchases commitment ring for Dakota Johnson [Video]

Chris Martin reportedly purchases commitment ring for Dakota Johnson

Chris Martin has reportedly purchased a commitment ring, sparking rumours he may be about to propose to girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Chris Martin gets depressed when he drinks [Video]

Chris Martin gets depressed when he drinks

Chris Martin is "not really a great drinker" and often gets "very depressed" when he consumes alcohol.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I didn't think I'd find love again after Chris Martin split' https://t.co/FgjOK3… 5 days ago

alexlovesrhyth1

MARK Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I didn't think I'd find love again after Chris Martin split' https://t.co/grJ4OxEHjd https://t.co/3IvA9i2Wap 5 days ago

RadaMohmad86

حيدر الكعبي RT @TheTorontoSun: Gwyneth Paltrow didn't think she'd find love again after ex-hubby Chris Martin https://t.co/XBff2s9I9W https://t.co/9Dyk… 6 days ago

TheTorontoSun

Toronto Sun Gwyneth Paltrow didn't think she'd find love again after ex-hubby Chris Martin https://t.co/XBff2s9I9W https://t.co/9Dykj33yhf 6 days ago

UKFilmWork

UK Film Work Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I didn't think I'd find love again after Chris Martin split' https://t.co/wcyGEQ6Ire https://t.co/6LGcKHsTmv 6 days ago

EntertainMeHub

Entertainment News https://t.co/cH6ZnWqXLI Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I didn't think I'd find love again after Chris Martin split'… https://t.co/0FMpFrWsvH 6 days ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I didn't think I'd find love again after Chris Martin split'… https://t.co/94S5nvE7Y6 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Endless movie clip [Video]

Endless movie clip

Endless movie clip - Plot synopsis: Endless follows love struck high school graduates Riley (Alexandra Shipp) and Chris (Nicholas Hamilton). When they are separated by a tragic car accident, Riley..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:17Published
Endless Movie Clip - You Look Good Baby [Video]

Endless Movie Clip - You Look Good Baby

Endless Movie Clip - You Look Good Baby - Plot synopsis: Endless follows love struck high school graduates Riley (Alexandra Shipp) and Chris (Nicholas Hamilton). When they are separated by a tragic car..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:10Published
Cameron Diaz says Gwyneth Paltrow encouraged her to be a mother [Video]

Cameron Diaz says Gwyneth Paltrow encouraged her to be a mother

Cameron Diaz "credits" Gwyneth Paltrow for encouraging her to be a mother.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:38Published