Gwyneth Paltrow didn't think she’d find love again after Chris Martin split

Gwyneth Paltrow admits she was "lucky" to find love again after splitting from her ex-husband Chris Martin and divorcing in 2016, as she believed she wouldn’t meet anyone else to share her life with.
