Starkville Arrest - 8/10/20

24 -year-old Malik Sanders faces a slew of charges including simple assault on a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, D.U.I., and failure to comply.

A Starkville man is accused of trying to get his waffles to go and take a police officer with him.

// 24-year-old malik sanders is facing a slew of charges -- including simple assault on a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, d.u.i., and failure to comply.

// affidavits filed in municipal court allege that sanders was told not to get into his truck in the waffle house parking lot about 4:15 on sunday morning.

// starkville police say he did and then tried to drive off.// the officer was reportedly standing on the running board of sanders's truck when he attempted to flee.

// the court documents also say three guns were found