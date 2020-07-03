LawCall: Brain Injury Cases

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 week ago

Attorneys Will League and Bart Siniard discusses cases involving brain injuries, such as concussions, and how personal injury cases are handled.

Us.

We will be right back, handling questions from callers coming in.

Will is going to talk about brain injury cases.

I think those are hard cases, right?

>> when you look at a head injury, we learned a lot from football, ctes and how devastating concussions can be and the life-long effects they can have, especially with regard to pro athletes, anyone in a car wreck, any trauma.

So they are difficult cases to prove.

It's not like a shift in the midline, when you look at x-rays.

If there's a shift in the midline showing a subdural hematoma or some pressure on the brain that can be measured, but what if it can't, similar to numerous concussions?

We'll have a neuropsychologist look at diagnostic testing and go through many forms of testing with the neuropsych evaluation to prove these cases, because there's no broken arm or x-ray that can show those things.

So we will rely on the neurologist, neuropsychologist, in addition to the patient's complaints, whether it be persistent headache, concentration, memory loss or vision, fatigue, all those things that are typically associated with head trauma.

There's been a lot of debate, not recently, but about helmets.

Should they be required?

People arguing they shouldn't be.

I want to be free and ride my hog.

I get that.

>> it's america, freedom.

>> right.

The issue could be that working with the head injury foundation, often with a head injury, no health insurance, not only is it on your family to cake care of you, the state to take care of you and the foundation does a great job of try together find resources for people without insurance to provide the families with sitters to give them a break.

I know you want to be free and ride your motorcycle without a helmet, but if you are unable to take care of yourself, it falls on the state and family members to take care of you.

So you are taking out other family members as well.

So there's a public benefits of keeping people in helmets, to protect everyone around you.

They can be costly, when we try cases and we are proving a brain injury, often we'll have the diagnostic studies, bub when we don't, we rely on expert testimony.

>> and that is expensive.

Let's bring in bart siniard, who is also with siniard, timberlake & league.

When you take on personal injury cases, hour does the client pay for that?

How does that work?

>> in almost all cases, in every case our firm handles, our firm basically fronts the expense of proving the case.

That includes when you have a head injury type case, a lot of times we have to hire expert witnesses like neurologists or neuro psychologists, to determine what are the effects of the brain injury i.

And firms like ours front all that cost, because experts don't work for free, but we only get those costs back if we are able to settle your case or win the case at trial, so there's no upfront cost to the client whatsoever.

>> you have to make good analysis of those cases when you are taking them on.

>> we do.

Unlike days in the past, jurors are more susceptible to conspiracy theories now.

Even though the doctor testified to a reasonable degree of probability, this injury was related to the trauma or this plaintiff suffered, oftentimes, a defense attorney in this day and age will say we're just trying to throw a rock at that opinion or record, and see if one of the jurors falls for it and says there's a conspiracy, there's -- it doesn't add up.

If it doesn't add up, something must be going on.

We are seeing more and more jurors willing to run down that rabbit hole than we used to.

So to try and combat that, we'll bring the doctors to testify, the plaintiff will testify, but often jurors will fall for conspiracy theory and they require 100% proof, not just to the reasonable satisfaction, what the law requires.

>> i would like to point out, one of the very important things we try to do is when we have a case where there is a brain injury, where someone is not the same as they used to be, and maybe it doesn't show up on mri, we like to bring in family members and close friend of that person, if it goes to trial, to testify about this is how he or she was before this wreck, and this is how she is now.

Sometimes that can be more compelling testimony than even a neuropsychologist or neurologist.

>> yeah, people who knew them, to see the difference.

>> the age of the plaintiff often comes in.

A lot of families deal with comment shh and all those things that are horrific when you hear about when a family member doesn't recognize you, what you have to go through, the emotional scarring and damage of your mother, father not knowing you.

We had a case -- you remember the band the who?

>> yeah.

>> teenagers were in a mosh pit, slam dancing -- i learned more about that, but the dance was they were fighting and bouncing into each other.

One of them received a head injury and spent several months in a rehabilitation center trying to learn to walk, chew food, all those things.

We brought in an expert to talk about his brain injury and the dangerous nature of that type of dance.

The who safety manager who came in to testify with regard to what type of dances the, and i hope they don't do it anymore, but it was part of it.

So you not only have to have medical testimony, but how did the injury occur, was there liability there, was it part of the dance?