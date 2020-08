YWCA Of Greater Pittsburgh Part 2 Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 07:58s - Published 1 week ago YWCA Of Greater Pittsburgh Part 2 Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with the new CEO of the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh, Dr. Angela Reynolds, about how the organization is operating amid the pandemic and growing calls for racial equity worldwide. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lynne Hayes-Freeland Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with the new CEO of the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh, Dr. Angela Reynolds, about how the o… https://t.co/whlX6l6pyW 1 week ago Lynne Hayes-Freeland Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with the new CEO of the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh, Dr. Angela Reynolds, about how the o… https://t.co/UVx0Ju80Ze 1 week ago

Related videos from verified sources YWCA Of Greater Pittsburgh Part 3



Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with the new CEO of the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh, Dr. Angela Reynolds, about how the organization is operating amid the pandemic and growing calls for racial equity.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 08:04 Published 1 week ago YWCA Of Greater Pittsburgh Part 1



Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with the new CEO of the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh, Dr. Angela Reynolds, about how the organization is operating amid the pandemic and growing calls for racial equity.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 07:04 Published 1 week ago Sunday Business Page: YWCA Of Greater Pittsburgh



KDKA's Jon Delano spoke with Dr. Angela Reynolds, the CEO of YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 04:50 Published on June 28, 2020