YouTube group 'rebrands' Frank Sinatra's old mansion as a hype house Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:02s - Published 3 weeks ago YouTube group 'rebrands' Frank Sinatra's old mansion as a hype house The YouTuber creative group known asTeam RAR is moving into a 15,000-square-footmansion that previously belonged toFrank Sinatra and rapper Future.Team RAR is made up of four members —Carter Sharer, Lizzy Capri, Stove’s Kitchenand Ryan Prunty — with a collectiveonline following of 25 million.According to a press release obtained by New YorkTimes’ Taylor Lorenz, Team RAR is considered one ofthe most successful creator groups of all time.Unlike other hype houses, the mansion purchasewas fully funded without the help of outsideinvestors and was “procured solely throughthe business ventures of Team RAR”.The mansion is on a two acre lot andfeatures 10 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, andan Olympic-sized swimming pool.It also has a full sized tennis court, two independent townhouses, a chef’s apartment, a recording studio,a gym, marble bathtubs and a green house.The house will be redesigned to featureTeam RAR’s branding everywhere.That includes the building of a 20-foot statueof the group’s mascot somewhere on the estate 0

