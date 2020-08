How Social Media Has Helped Black Women Reclaim Their Beauty



Black women discuss the positive role social media has played in creating a truly inclusive community that celebrates dark skin. Credit: OWN - Affiliate Duration: 02:57 Published on June 24, 2020

A Black Woman Opens Up About the Racist Bullying She Encountered as a Child



In this clip, a Black woman with dark skin speaks candidly about her experiences dealing with racism and colorism as a young child, and the lasting impact of her peers' prejudiced bullying on her.. Credit: OWN - Affiliate Duration: 02:21 Published on June 24, 2020